Kanu Decries Supreme Court’s Failure to Transmit Case File to High Court

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday lamented the Supreme Court’s persistent failure to enroll its 15th December 2023 judgment on his case and also transmit the case file to the Federal High Court, as was ordered by the court on said date.

According to his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who visited him in the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja, Kanu condemned the inaction of the apex court.

“This delay is unusual and thus unacceptable to Mazi Kanu and he strongly condemns it,” Ejimakor said in a statement.

“In a case where Kanu has been in detention (for two and half years) and it is in public and judicial knowledge that he is grievously ill, one would expect that it should not take almost one month to certify the judgment and transmit the case file to the Federal High Court. And from what we are hearing, it might as well take over month.

“Contrast this with Election Petition cases where judgments are readied and certified in as little as a day or two and made available to parties.

“In particular, given the fact that Kanu’s case cannot go forward without his case file being physically transmitted to the Federal High Court and the judgment thereof certified, any prolongation of taking these steps becomes legally injurious to Kanu, as he continues to be detained without any immediate prospects of trial and exoneration.

“Accordingly, and by this Press Release, we strongly urge the judicial and administrative leadership of the Supreme Court to take prompt steps to transmit Kanu’s file to the Federal High Court and make certified true copies of the judgment available to his Lawyers. This is what the justice of the case demands at this point in time.”