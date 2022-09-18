Kano To Spend N1.2bn For Reconstruction Of Roundabouts, Others

Kano state government is to spend over N1.2 billion on the construction of roundabouts, rehabilitation and maintenance of various metropolitan roads which are in a state of disrepair as a result of the prevailing heavy downpour occasioned by floods.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who dropped the hint at the weekend, said some roundabouts that included ones at A A Rano Filling Station and First Bank, among others, have also been slated for reconstruction.

He said a technical committee comprising of engineers from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the state Urban Planning and Development Agency as well as other Ministries, Department and Agencies has been constituted to study the situation for an urgent action.

Malam Garba said the committee has already reached out to the contracting firms some of which have been mobilized to undertake the project.

The commissioner added that eight clusters of roads have been earmarked for the rehabilitation and maintenance that aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement.

He said some of the roads include Audu bako Way, Sani Marshal Road, Mission Road, Hotoro Tsamiyar Boka Road, Layin Kaura Goje, Sheikh Hassan-Layin Gidan Biredi-Sani Bello Road, Kwanar Jaba-Kwana Hudu-Gayawa Bridge Road.

Others are FCE-Kofar Famfo, Gwarzo Road, Sheikh Jafar Road, Muhammadu Buhari Road, New Hospital Road, Sabo Bakin Zuwo Road, Lamido Crescent, Route to Cancer Treatment Centre, Dakata Road, DanHassa-Eastern Bypass, ‘Yan Mota-Kofar Mazugal, Abagana Street Fagge.

The commissioner further enumerated the rest of the roads that include Aminu Kano Way-Kofar Ruwa, Festing-Bompai, France Road, Igbo Road, Gwammaja-Wapa, Kurna Babban Layi, Madaki Street Yolawa, Sabon Titi Mandawari, Kwanar Dala-Gidan Malam Aminu Junction, Lafiya Road.

Malam Garba also gave the list of other roads including Bello Terrace, Alu Avenue and Iyaka Road.