Kano Takes Steps To Reopen Closed Boarding Schools

Committee Constituted to Investigate Closure

The Kano State Commissioner of Education, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, has established a 5-man committee tasked with planning the reopening of the boarding schools that were previously closed down in the state.

Recognizing the significance of these schools in the state’s education system, Commissioner Doguwa emphasized the necessity of forming the committee. He expressed the need to investigate the reasons behind the closure, which was attributed to security concerns during the previous administration.

The primary objective of the committee is to gather comprehensive information about the closure of these schools. They will explore the actual motivations behind the decision and assess how it impacted the education landscape in the state. The committee will also evaluate the current status of the schools in terms of infrastructure, physical structures, and security measures.

Commissioner Doguwa, during the committee’s inauguration, urged its members to diligently carry out their duties to ensure the successful reopening of the schools. He highlighted the commitment of the new administration under the leadership of Governor Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf to revitalize the education sector for the betterment of the state.

Emphasizing the Importance of Education

The decision to reopen the closed boarding schools stems from the recognition of their significance in the education system. The Kano State government understands the importance of providing adequate educational opportunities to meet the needs of the growing student population.

Investigating Closure Reasons and Implications

The committee’s mandate includes a thorough investigation into the reasons behind the closure of these boarding schools. By uncovering the facts surrounding the decision, the committee aims to gain a deeper understanding of the situation and determine the appropriate course of action.

Assessing Infrastructure and Security

As part of the reopening process, the committee will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the infrastructure, physical structures, and security measures in the closed boarding schools. This evaluation will help determine the necessary steps to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students.

With the establishment of this committee, Kano State is taking proactive measures to address the closure of boarding schools and pave the way for their reopening. By prioritizing education and conducting a thorough investigation, the state government aims to improve the education sector and provide quality learning opportunities for its students.