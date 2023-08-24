Kano Police Recover Stolen Livestock; Seek Owners to Claim

A successful sting operation by the Kano State Police Command has led to the recovery of seven cows, four motorcycles, and a bicycle that were suspected to be stolen. The Command is now urging individuals who might have lost any of these properties to come forward and contact them.

On the 9th of August, 2023, a team of skilled police detectives, headed by SP Aliyu Mohammed Auwal, who leads the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), acted on intelligence and intercepted a J5 motor vehicle that was transporting the said items. The interception took place in Gwarzo, Gwarzo Local Government Area, along the Kano – Gwarzo Road.

As a result of the operation, four suspects were apprehended, and during questioning, they admitted to the theft of the cows. Despite their confession, attempts to locate the rightful owner(s) of the livestock within the immediate vicinity proved unsuccessful, leaving the police with the challenge of returning the stolen property to its rightful owners.

The Kano State Police Command is now reaching out to the public, calling on anyone who might have lost cows, motorcycles, or a bicycle under suspicious circumstances to come forward and provide the necessary information. This collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community is crucial in ensuring that the stolen items are returned to their rightful owners and that justice is served.

The successful interception and recovery of the stolen property highlight the commitment of the Kano State Police Command to tackling criminal activities and upholding the law. The public’s cooperation in this endeavor not only helps in solving this particular case but also strengthens the overall security and well-being of the community.