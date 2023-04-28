Kano Police Recover Four AK-47 Rifles

On Tuesday, a team of Safer Highway Patrol, Department of Operations, Kano State Command while on intelligence–led stop and search operation at Kwanar Garko, Garko LGA, Kano State along Kano – Bauchi road saw a Lite – Hiace Bus Motor Vehicle trying to change direction with an occupant coming down holding a suspicious item.

On swift response by the team, the occupant dropped the item, zoomed off and escaped the scene. On the spot search, a sack containing four AK-47 Rifles was discovered. An effort is intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, DCP Mu’azu U. Mohammed appreciates the good people of the State for their support, encouragement and cooperation.

He urged residents to continue to report incidents, suspicious person(s), suspicious movement or suspicious item(s) to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency numbers as follows:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 0807609127 or 09029292926.