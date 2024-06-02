Kano Police Arrest 13 Suspected Thugs

The Kano Statehas deployed additional personnel to combat the re-emergence of thuggery activities by some restive street boys (Yan Daba) in some parts of Kano Metropolis,

In the process, the command identified 13 arrowheads behind the increasing spate of the growing threat.

A statement issued by the command identified the suspect as follows:

(i) Halipa Here

(ii) Sheye Injiniya

(iii) Yusuf Ilu

(iv) Walidi Auwalu Kapinta

(v) Tijjani Rattagu

(vi) Agiri Balarabe

(vii) Dan Kasuwa

(viii) Dan Makare

(ix) Nasuru Madadi

(x) Hali Pan Pan

(xi) Jamilu Piye

(xii) Saiyid Zawai

(xiii) Inyasi

“Members of the press and the larger community are urged to use all means to inform these arrowheads to report to the State Police Headquarters in Bompai or be flushed out and arrested and dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law,” the commamd said.