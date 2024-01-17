Kano Govt Warns Against Illicit Drugs, Phone Snatching

The Kano State government’s committee on illicit drugs and phone snatching, led by Brigadier General Gambo Mai’Adua (retd), has delivered a stern warning to miscreants, declaring that the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will no longer tolerate the abuse of illicit drugs and phone snatching in the state.

Speaking at a press conference detailing the committee’s efforts against these issues, Mai’Adua emphasized the alarming nature of a recent report indicating that one in every six people in the state was using illicit drugs. This revelation prompted the state government’s decisive action to wage a comprehensive war against those involved in these activities.

The committee, established by Governor Abba Yusuf in October 2023, collaborates with various agencies focused on combatting drug abuse and related offenses. Mai’Adua highlighted the committee’s commitment to addressing the prevalent use of illicit drugs and its collaboration with a mobile court to expedite the prosecution of offenders.

In addition to law enforcement measures, the committee has outlined a holistic approach that includes the rehabilitation of victims and their potential reintegration into society. Mai’Adua stressed that the fight against these societal issues is not solely the government’s responsibility but a collective effort that requires engagement from all members of society.

With a mobile court in place, the committee aims not only to enforce the law but also to provide necessary support for those affected by drug abuse. The comprehensive strategy reflects the administration’s commitment to fostering a safer and healthier environment in Kano State.