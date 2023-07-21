Kano Govt Suspends Three School Principals

In a bid to uphold the standard of education in Kano State, the government has taken decisive action against truancy and dereliction of duty in public secondary schools. Three principals have been immediately suspended for their failure to fulfill their responsibilities.

The affected schools are G.G.S.S. Dawanau, G.G.S.S. Kwa, and G.A.S.S. Dawanau, all situated in Dawakin Tofa local government area. The State Commissioner for Education, Alh. Umar Haruna Doguwa, personally visited these schools today (Friday) between 9-10 a.m. During his inspection, it became evident that the suspended principals had repeatedly failed to report to their duty posts on Fridays for an extended period.

In response to this discovery, the State Commissioner for Education issued a stern statement, emphasizing the government’s stance on accountability and professionalism in the education sector. “This administration will not tolerate truancy, tardiness, or any form of official misconduct. As a result, these principals are immediately suspended from their positions,” he asserted.

To ensure minimal disruption to academic activities, Alh. Umar Doguwa promptly directed the appointment of new and competent principals for the three affected schools. The aim is to maintain a conducive learning environment for the students.

Furthermore, the Commissioner also addressed the issue of truancy among the teaching staff. Four teachers at GGSS Kwa and two at GASS Dawanau have been served with queries for their habitual absenteeism. “The behavior of these principals and teachers exhibits a lack of seriousness. We are a committed government and will not permit uncommitted individuals to jeopardize our educational objectives,” he warned.

In a separate development, the Principal of G.G.S.S. Harbau, Tsanyawa local government, received commendation and recognition for her exceptional diligence in carrying out her duties.

The Kano State Government remains resolute in its pursuit of providing quality education to its citizens. This recent move serves as a clear message that accountability and dedication are non-negotiable attributes in the state’s education system. The authorities urge all educators and staff to prioritize their responsibilities, as only through collective efforts can the state achieve its educational goals.