Kano Govt Orders Removal of Ado Bayero from Nasarawa Palace

The Kano State Government has instructed the Commissioner of Police to remove the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, from the Nasarawa GRA Mini Palace where he currently resides.

Announced by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, during a press conference, the directive coincides with plans for extensive renovation and reconstruction of the property, including the immediate demolition and rebuilding of the deteriorating wall fence.

This move follows a Federal High Court ruling earlier in the day. The court validated the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 but nullified all actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf subsequent to the law’s passage.