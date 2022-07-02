Kano Govt Appoints Maihula Hisbah Chair, Balarabe DG

Kano state government has approved the constitution of a 22-member board to manage the affairs of the state Hisbah Board.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in statement said the approval followed the recommendation of a committee set up to review the activities of the board and also in line with the provision of the state law.

He said the committee’s report recommended the setting up of the board and was tabled before the state Executive Council which gave the approval.

Malam Garba stated the board, which membership was carefully selected based on their individual capacities and competencies, has Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Maihula as chairman.

The commissioner added that other members of the board are Ustaz Muhammad Haroun Ibn Sina, director-general, Hisbah Board; representative from the Kano Emirate Council, the Directorate of State Service, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, representatives from the state ministry of justice, Cabinet Office, among others.

He further disclosed that approval has also been given by the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Balarabe, a retired permanent secretary in the state civil service director-general of the board.