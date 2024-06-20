Kano Govt Affirms Sanusi as Emir of Kano

The Kano State government has confirmed that Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the Emir of Kano following a ruling by the Federal High Court. The decision, delivered by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, upheld Sanusi’s status, according to the state authorities.

State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, addressed the media at a press conference held at the Government House on Thursday evening. He emphasized that the court’s ruling clearly establishes Sanusi’s position as the legitimate Emir of Kano.

He said, “Today 20th June, 2024, the Federal High Court No. 1, Kano had passed its ruling in respect of the case before it. I have the honor, on behalf of His Excellency Gov. Abba K. Yusuf and the Kano State Government, to address you once again over the lingering litigation arising from the abolishing of the Five emirates and deposition of the former emirs. (including the deposed emir of 8 metropolitan local governments). The Kano State Government acknowledges the ruling by the Federal High Court regarding the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 and views same as upholding the rule of law.

“By the ruling of the Court, it has unequivocally. reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State on Thursday 23rd May, 2024 by 5:10pm. This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter.

“Further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honorable Court, are equally validated. This means that, the abolishing of the Five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the Five emirs is also sustained by the Federal High Court. By implication this means that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the emir of Kano.

“The judge also granted our application for the stay of proceedings until the Court of Appeal deals with the appeal before it on jurisdiction. Happily, the signing of the law and the reinstatement of His Highness, Emir Muhammad Sunusi II were done on 23rd May, 2024 before the emergence of the Interim Order which was served on us on Monday 27th May, 2024.”