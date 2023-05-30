Kano Governor Yusuf Sacks Pilgrims Board Executive Secretary

Swift Changes in Leadership

In a surprising move within hours of assuming office, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced the dismissal of key officials from the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The reshuffling took place in the early hours of Tuesday, signaling the governor’s determination to effect immediate changes.

New Executive Secretary and Chairman Appointed

Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, confirmed the news in a press statement released on Tuesday morning.

Bature revealed that Muhammad Abba Danbatta, the former Executive Secretary of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, was relieved of his duties. In his place, Alhaji Laminu Rabiu has been appointed as the new Executive Secretary, bringing fresh perspectives to the board’s operations.

Similarly, Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan, the previous Chairman of the Pilgrims board, has been replaced by Alhaji Yusuf Lawan.

These appointments signify the governor’s intention to introduce a new leadership approach and ensure effective management of the board’s responsibilities.

Notable Changes in Board Membership

Alongside the changes in the top leadership positions, other prominent figures within the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board were also affected by the reshuffle. Malama Nana Aisha, the daughter of the late Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Jafar Mahmud Adam, was among those relieved of her position.

The governor’s decision aims to create room for fresh talent and expertise within the board.

Introduction of New Board Members

To fill the vacancies left by the dismissed officials, Governor Yusuf has appointed several individuals to the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The newly appointed members include Sheikh Abbas Abubakar Daneji, Sheikh Shehi Shehi Maihula, Munir Lawan, Sheikh Isma’il Mangu, Hajia Aishatu Munir Matawalle, and Dr. Sani Ashir.

These individuals are expected to assume their responsibilities immediately, with a primary focus on ensuring the smooth and successful operations of the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage.