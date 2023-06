The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the reinstatement of Barr. Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado as Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, PCACC, to complete his tenure.

Recall that Muhyi was suspended from office by the previous administration in questionable circumstances.

The reinstatement is with immediate effect and in compliance with court order.