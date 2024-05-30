Kano Emirate Tussle: Gov Yusuf Meets Ribadu in Abuja

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has ha=eld a “fruitful engagement” with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

According to his post on X social media platform, the meeting held in Abuja.

“I had a fruitful engagement with the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, this afternoon in Abuja. – AKY,” Yusuf posted.

The governor, however, failed to give details of the meeting.

The meeting may not be unconnected to the Kano emirate tussle with Sanusi Lamido and Ado Bayero laying claim to the throne.

Lamido, who was dethroned by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has been reinstated by Governor Yusuf who dethroned his replacement, Ado Bayero.

However, Bayero is still in contention going by his continued stay at the residence of the Emir of Kano. This is amid court orders ordering his exit and also stopping Lamido from ascending the throne.

Recently, Kano Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, apologised to the NSA Ribadu for implicating him in the ongoing emirship dispute in the state. He had said Ribadu aided the return of the deposed Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, to the state by providing him with private jets.