Kano Emirate: Don’t Demolish Palace in Nasarawa, Bashir Ahmad tells Kano Govt

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has cautioned the Kano State government against using state funds to demolish and reconstruct the palace of the Emir of Kano in Nasarawa.

This was as he suggested that funds intended for such should be diverted towards addressing the recent state of emergency declared on education in the state.

Ahmad shared on X, “In my humble opinion, the Kano State Government should refrain from using public funds to demolish and reconstruct the Nasarawa Emir’s Palace. This is not a priority for the state at the moment. Instead, the funds would have a greater impact if directed towards addressing the recently declared state of emergency in education within the State.”

Ahmad’s statement comes a few hours after the Kano State government announced that it would demolish the palace in Nasarawa which currently houses embattled Emir Ado Bayero.

Concise News reported that Bayero was a few weeks ago dethroned by Governor Abba Yusuf who reinstalled Sanusi Lamido as Emir. Sanusi had been dethroned by former governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, who then installed Bayero as Emir.

Meanwhile, a federal high court on Thursday issued a judgment that has been interpreted to mean that there is currently no Emir overseeing the Kano Emirate.

This adds a new twist to the political crisis rocking Kano since Bayero was dethroned.