Kano Court Jails Three Fraudsters Six Years

Justices Nasiru Saminu and Usman Na’abba of the Kano State High Court, have convicted and sentenced the trio of Almustapha Nasir, Isma’il Salisu and Yakubu Shuaibu Abdullahi to six years imprisonment, for retention of proceeds of crime and fraudulent misappropriation.

They were jailed after pleading guilty to one-count separate charge, preferred against them by the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Nasir and Salisu are among six youths arrested in Katsina and Kano states, for fraudulently colluding and stealing the sum of N15 million belonging to Nasir’s grandmother, through theft of her Subscriber Identity Module, SIM, card. They allegedly made withdrawals and cash transfers from her bank account. Abdulahhi, on his own part, dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N1.2million a petitioner paid him to be converted to American dollars.

While Nasir and Salisu were convicted by Justice Saminu on Thursday, October 6, 2022, Abdullahi was jailed by Justice Na’abba on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.