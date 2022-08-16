Kano Constitutes Inter-Agency Investigative Panel For KUST Wudil

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the constitution of an Inter-agency Investigative Panel into State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil.

A statement by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who announced this, said the decision followed recommendation by the Draft White Paper Report of the Visitation Panel to the university adopted by the state Executive Council.

He said the panel would look into the entire outstanding liabilities, the audited accounts and recover the amount lost in the university.

Malam Garba stated that the committee will be chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Office of the Head of Civil Service.

Other members of the committee included Permanent Secretary, REPA, Office of the Secretary to the State Government; Permanent Secretary, Pension Trust Fund; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance; State Auditor General,

The rest are Local Government Auditor, chairman, Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education; while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, is to serve as member/secretary of the committee.

It could be recalled that the council adopted the Draft White Paper Report of the Visitation Panel to Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil part of which include the constitution of an Inter-Agency Investigation Panel.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is expected to inaugurate the committee at a later date to be announced.