Kano Commissioner Of Agriculture Resigns

Kano State Deputy Governor Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna on Sunday resigned as the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“Praise be to Almighty Allah for giving me the strength and wisdom and also guiding me to steer the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the past seven years under our amiable Governor Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”

“Through these years, I served as the Commissioner of Agriculture under the proactive leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, I garnered alot of knowledge, broaden my perspective and acquired experience in the service of the people.”

“In those years, we worked with vision and recorded alot of achievements in the agricultural sector,”

“I appreciate the opportunity given to me twice to serve as Commissioner under the purposeful Ganduje administration which today made me to be among the longest serving Commissioners of Agriculture in the country.”

“My decision to resign as Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources is to further my political career.” I will continue to give contributions towards the development of the State as your loyal Deputy in the mandate given to us by Kano people. Gawuna said.