Kano bans tricycles from 10pm to 6am

Kano state government has announced a ban on tricycles known as A Daidata Sahu from 10pm to 6am from Thursday 21 July 2022.

The notification released by the commissioner of information, Malam Muhammad Garba shows that the position was reached at the end of the state security conference.

He said the step is part of the effort to ensure the security of lives and properties in the state.

The Commissioner, in the notice, asked three-legged motorcyclists to stop operating within specific hours so that security agencies will implement the law without reconciliation.

