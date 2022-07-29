Kano Approves 50% Scholarships increment, To Pay Over N800m

Kano state Executive Council has given approval for the 50 per cent upward review of the state scholarships allowances for its indigenes studying in Nigerian institutions and the release of N865, 449,150.00 million to the state Scholarship Board as outstanding allowance and logistics for the payment of the students across the 44 local governments of the five Emirates in the state.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the weekly meeting held at the council Chamber, Government House, Kano, explained that a total number of 40, 494 indigent’s students would benefit from the scholarships.

He stated that the total outstanding scholarships for the 40, 494 internal students from Karaye, Bichi, Rano, Kaya and Kano in the 44 local governments of the state is N836, 269, 150, while logistics for the payment is N29, 180, 000.00 million.

Malam Garba further indicated that Karaye Emirate has eight local government with 3, 094 students will have N61, 463, 950.00 million outstanding allowances and N4, 020, 000.00 million as logistics, while Bichi Emirate with nine local governments and 3, 494 students will receive N71, 242, 800.00 million as outstanding allowances and N4, 020.000.00 million for logistics.

The commissioner also listed the allowances and logistics for the 4, 015 students from Rano Emirate with 10 local governments put at N78, 351, 800.00 million and N4, 02, 000.00 million respectively, while Gaya Emirate, which has nine local governments with 4, 260 number of students will receive the sum of N86, 236, 600.00 million as outstanding allowances and N4, 02, 000.00 million for logistics.

Kano Emirate, he said, with eight local governments has outstanding scholarships allowances for 26, 086 students and will receive the sum of N538, 974, 000.00 million and logistics in respect of the payment amounting to N13, 100, 000.00 million.