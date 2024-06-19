Politics

Kano APC Seeks Kwankwaso Arrest Over Insecurity Allegations

Anthony Adeniyi11 mins ago
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has called for the arrest of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Abbas’s demand follows accusations made by Kwankwaso, a former governor, alleging that the federal government is complicit in fostering insecurity in the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Abbas urged security agencies to not only detain Kwankwaso but also to compel him to identify those purportedly recruiting Boko Haram terrorists under the federal government’s directive. Abbas emphasized the seriousness of the accusations and the need for accountability.

“We want to call on security agents in the strongest terms to arrest this man so that he reveals the identity of the people he referred to as enemies of the state working for the federal government to recruit Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents,” the statement said.

