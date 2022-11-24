Kano APC Flags Off Campaign In Gaya LGA

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State on Wednesday flagged off its campaign in Gaya Local Government Area (LGA).

Speaking on the occasion, Gov Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious at all levels in the 2023 general polls.

“With your support, the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and all the other contestants will win the 2023 general elections,” he said.

The governor also called on the electorate to have faith in the party and come out en mass to cast their ballots.

He expressed optimism that the 2023 elections would be peaceful, devoid of any form of manipulation.

Ganduje said the restoration of the Gaya Emirate had brought growth and development to the area in terms of peace, security and development of infrastructure.

In his address at the launch, the gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, who is the current deputy governor, urged the people to vote for him and his running mate, Alhaji Murtala Garo, to enable them to continue with the good work of their principal, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He pledged to fulfill his promises to the people of the state if they voted him into office and prayed God to help him to deliver on his mandate.

Also in his speech, the State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said the party would win all the elective positions in the 2023 general elections in the state in view of its impressive performance over the years.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the APC flag to the candidate for the House of Representatives for Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency and to the candidates for the House of Assembly from the area. (NAN)