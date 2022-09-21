kano Acquires, Converts Late Danmasanin Kano’s Residence To Democratic Centre, Museum

Kano state government has acquired the residence of late former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Nations and Danmasanin Kano for the establishment of Yusuf Maitama Sule Centre for the Advancement of Democratic Politics and Good Governance.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement, Wednesday, disclosed that construction works have already commenced at the residence and the old British Council Library along Emir’s Palace in the ancient city.

He said the initial contract sum for the project put at N621, 604, 295.89 million would be in two phases which consisted of a Museum and the main centre, beginning with construction of the Museum.

Malam Garba pointed out that the state government embarked on the project in view of the importance of preserving treasured culture and history of the people of Kano for future generations, research works and tourism.

The commissioner further revealed that the centre is expected to among other things, be engaged in capacity building, documentation and digitization of the cultural heritage of Kano people, as well as possible productive partnership with educational institutions and sister organisations within and outside the country for the conduct of research works.