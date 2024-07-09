Kanayo O. Kanayo Laments Increase in Ungratefulness

Nollywood veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has lamented the increase in ungratefulness among people today.

According to him, receiving money from a benefactor and acknowledging such by typing ‘seen’ is a sign of ungratefulness.

This was as he reminded people that no one owes them anything in life and so must endeavor to show gratitude when assisted.

Kanayo said, “Hello, my friends, I have one question. Why are people very ungrateful?”

“You do somebody a favour by sending him or her money and the person receives it and sends you a text saying ‘seen’. Seen? Come on! Do you think it’s your right? That’s an inheritance mentality; people are like this and it doesn’t show that you are grateful.

“Look, gratitude unspoken is ingratitude spoken. It’s not your right so learn to be grateful for whatever someone does for you. That way, the person will be encouraged to do more. Stop being selfish; be grateful because nobody owes you anything. Have a beautiful week ahead”, he said on Instagram.