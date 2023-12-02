Kamal Mohammed Appointed as Board Chairman of NCBN Limited

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has appointed Comptroller Kamal Mohammed as the Board Chairman of the Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN) Limited.

NCBN, one of the four companies owned by the Nigeria Customs Service, is a broadcasting institution that disseminates information about the Service through conventional and digital media platforms.

Comptroller Kamal Mohammed’s appointment was approved and announced by the Comptroller-General of Customs, CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on Thursday, November 30, 2023, during the inauguration of the four Service’s companies at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the CGC, this appointment reflects the commitment of the Customs’ Management Team to promoting a vibrant Customs administration through media and propagating its activities and mandates.

The Comptroller-General then urged Comptroller Kamal to live up to the expectations of the Management Team, stating, “I wish to charge you and your members further to ensure the effective management of this company and be dogged in the discharge of your duties and responsibilities.”

The board comprises Esther James Komo as Secretary, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada as a Member, and two directors from the Ministry of Finance Incorporated: Udechukwu Osakwe and Sabo Muhammad.

NCBN was inaugurated by the Comptroller-General alongside Customs Service Technical & Hanger Services Limited, Nigeria Customs Service Training & Hotels Limited, and Nigeria Customs Service Hospital Limited.