Kalu Announces Wife’s Death

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has announced the passing of his wife, Ifeoma Kalu.

In a statement he personally signed, Kalu said his wife died at the age of 61.

The statement read, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).

“Please remember her and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”