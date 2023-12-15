Kajola Dry Port to Create 40,000 Jobs – Ogun govt

The Ogun State government has lauded the recent approval of the Kajola dry port, touting it as a transformative force set to invigorate the state’s economy by generating a projected 40,000 jobs across various skill levels.

In a briefing with the media in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon Olugbenga Dairo, emphasized that the development signals a significant stride towards realizing the vision of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration. The dry port, situated in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state, is strategically positioned to be a pivotal component in Ogun’s Multimodal Transportation Master Plan.

Dairo underscored the state government’s commitment to positioning Ogun as Nigeria’s premier investment and business destination. He revealed that the federal government’s approval for the dry port aligns with its strategic placement within the state’s transportation framework, promising a cascade of benefits for the region.

The commissioner assured stakeholders that their interests had been meticulously incorporated into the project. He outlined the multifaceted advantages expected from the dry port, including a substantial boost to internally generated revenue, the curbing of transport and transaction costs, and the attraction of diverse infrastructure and regional development projects.

Tracing the origins of the project, the commissioner said: “In 2021, His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun directed us to put together a strategic Multimodal Transportation Master Plan for Ogun State.

“This, we did in conjunction with experts from the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) and support from the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (UKFCDO).

“We were very mindful of the aspirations of His Excellency on the economic and industrial development for the state, and so we deemed it critical to plan for an airport and a dry port.

“The airport is nearing completion, and our congruent plan is to develop a dry port that will receive goods from Apapa and Tincan dry ports.

“The good news is that we have got the Federal Government approval to develop, and we are not resting our oars on other processes towards this realization.

“The proposed site has been satisfactorily assessed to be proximate to both the NRC narrow and standard gauge rail lines. It is a flat land good for a dry port, and there are Lafarge and Dangote cement factories within its catchment area.

“We are having constant engagements with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigeria Shippers Council, ICRC and recently, we visited the Nigeria Railway Corporation Oyingbo, Lagos and engaged the Commissioner for Police and Nigeria Civil Defense in that station, on the way forward.”

Speaking further, Dairo said that Governor Abiodun, being a private sector person who has operated in various international institutions, understands best practices and appreciates keen focus on policy development and project delivery, is promoting international best practices to make Ogun State the best destination for investors.