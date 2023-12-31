KAI Targets Street Traders in Major Enforcement Operation

Operatives from the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) launched a sweeping enforcement operation across strategic locations in Lagos on Thursday. The intensified crackdown aimed to address the persistent challenge posed by street traders who defy regulations by returning to their trading posts after previous enforcement actions.

The targeted areas included Oshodi, Ikorodu Road, Jibowu Under Bridge, Yaba Muritala Muhammed Way, Oyingbo Under the New Bridge, Lagos Island, Outer Marina, CMS, Victoria Island, and Lekki. The operation sought to dislodge street traders who have proven recalcitrant, contributing to an ongoing issue for authorities.

Numerous environmental defaulters were apprehended during the operation, underscoring a tangible step forward in the fight against unlawful street trading. The individuals taken into custody were subsequently transported to the LAGESC/KAI headquarters in Oshodi, where further actions will be taken as part of due process.

Street trading remains a persistent challenge, with traders often resuming their activities even after enforcement efforts and the seizure of their merchandise. This latest operation reflects the commitment of KAI and LAGESC to addressing the root causes of this issue and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

The comprehensive enforcement activities extended to prominent business districts and key thoroughfares, emphasizing a holistic approach to tackle the complexities associated with street trading.