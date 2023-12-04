KAI Dislodges Illegal Traders at Newly Constructed Bridge in Lagos

In response to public grievances and under the directives of Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, operatives from the Special Squad of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) and Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) moved swiftly on Monday to dislodge street traders who had encroached upon and marred the underneath of the recently completed bridge at Oyingbo, situated opposite Denton Police Station in Lagos Mainland Local Government.

The operation, prompted by complaints from local residents, aimed to reclaim the space beneath the bridge, which had been overrun by street traders, causing both inconvenience and aesthetic degradation in the area. The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, took a proactive stance by issuing clear directives for the prompt intervention.

Not only did the LAGESC/KAI operatives carry out the dislodgment of the street traders, but Commissioner Wahab also instructed them, along with related agencies, to sustain efforts in ensuring that the unauthorized traders do not reoccupy the area. The decisive measures underscore the commitment of Lagos authorities to maintaining the integrity of public spaces and upholding environmental standards.

The directive aligns with broader urban management strategies to enhance the aesthetic appeal and functionality of public infrastructure.