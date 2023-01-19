Kaduna Zonal Command Enlightens NDA Cadets On EFCC’s Operation

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today January 19, 2023 sensitized Cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, about the activities of the Commission.

A representative of the Zonal Commander, and Head Ban Fraud Section, ACE II Mustapha Yusuf Abubakar, who received the cadets, urged them to take to heart lessons from the various presentation in order not to fall victim of fraud or inadvertently become complicit in such illicit activities.

Officers from the Public Affairs, Cybercrime and Advance Fee Fraud Sections of the Command took turns to enlighten the cadets about the EFCC.

Speaking on behalf of the cadets, Adewale Ibrahim Adebayo thanked the Commission for the opportunity to get firsthand information about the EFCC, adding that they were now better informed about the Commission.

The field trip to the Commission was part of the cadets’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).