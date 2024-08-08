Kaduna Relaxes Curfew, Movement Now from 8am to 6pm

The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has unanimously agreed to relax the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Monday 4th August 2024.

The decision was taken after a thorough review of the security situation in Kaduna and Zaria towns and environs which had been disturbed due to the protest against economic hardship.

The relaxed curfew was announced in a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

The statement partly read, “By this review, the curfew will now be in effect from 6pm to 8am daily. This implies that citizens may move freely and carry out their legitimate activities between 8am and 6pm, and will revert to the curfew from 6pm to 8am

“The Kaduna State Security Council reiterates its total commitment to the peace and security of the State, and will continue to take all steps deemed necessary for their preservation.

“Furthermore, the security forces will continue to vigorously enforce the curfew from 6pm to 8am, and will be decisive in confronting actions which may lead to a breakdown of law and order during periods of movement as well as restriction.

“This is with effect from tomorrow, Thursday 8th August, 2024.”