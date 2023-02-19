Kaduna Orders MDAs To Accept Old Notes

In line with the subsisting order of the Supreme Court, the Kaduna State Government has directed its ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that their collection agents continue to accept payments made in all denominations of the naira, old and new.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), Muyiwa Adekeye.

The statement read in part, “The laws of Kaduna State do not allow personnel of government agencies to be involved in cash collection of revenues.

“The collection agents authorised by state government agencies do offer citizens a route for cash payment, and are expected to comply with the subsisting court order.”