Kaduna Leader Was Never Given N100m – Labour Party

The Labour Party has reacted to claims that prominent Kaduna leader, Senator Nenadi Usman, was given N100million to organize its Kaduna State rally.

According to the party, there was no time the sum of money mentioned in the content was given “as concocted by enemies of progress prepared from the pit of hell to deliberately frustrate efforts put in by the Senator.”

Chief Spokesperson for the party, Yunusa Tanko, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He continued, “She personally contributed her own money to ensure that a successful rally was held at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna on the 18th of January 2023.

“The fact is that Sen Nenadi Usman was NOT given the sum of 100m infact it is on record that she actually contributed to the funding of the rally.

“She basically ensured that funds were distributed to all local government areas of Kaduna irrespective of northern or southern Kaduna.

The leadership of the party can confirm this fact, the party will use this opportunity to warn fabricators of lies designed to dampen the spirit of our dear leader who went extra mile to ensure the rally was successful.

“The general public Should disregard the publication as we are focusing on our campaign with no distractions.”