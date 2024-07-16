Kaduna Lawmaker Ekene Adams Dies at 39

Ekene Abubakar Adams, the House of Representatives member from Kaduna State representing the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, has passed away. Adams, who was 39, died on the morning of July 16, 2024, after a brief illness.

Adams was a prominent figure in Nigerian sports administration before his political career. He served as the general manager of Kada City FC and Remo Stars, bringing his extensive experience in sports to his role in government. Elected to the House of Representatives on the Labour Party (LP) platform in 2023, Adams quickly made a mark by being appointed the Chairman of the House Committee on Sports.

In his capacity as Chairman, Adams was instrumental in advocating for sports development policies and supporting initiatives to enhance Nigeria’s sports infrastructure. His contributions were widely recognized, and he was respected for his dedication and expertise in both sports and politics.

Adams’ untimely death marks the second loss for the House of Representatives within a week. This follows the passing of Hon. Olaide Akinremi, known as Jagaban, from Oyo State, who died on July 10. Akinremi represented the Ibadan North Federal Constituency until his death.

The loss of two sitting members in such a short span has cast a shadow over the House of Representatives. Both Adams and Akinremi were considered influential figures within their respective constituencies and their parties. The House of Representatives and the nation at large are mourning their loss, reflecting on their significant contributions to public service and community development.

As the news of Adams’ death spreads, tributes have poured in from colleagues, constituents, and sports enthusiasts who remember his passion and commitment. His death leaves a void in the House Committee on Sports and among those who worked closely with him in the sports sector and political arena.

Adams’ legacy as a sports administrator and dedicated public servant will be remembered, and his contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria and his service to the people of Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency will not be forgotten.