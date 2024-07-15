Kaduna Journalists Freed After Abduction

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has expressed relief over the release of two Kaduna-based journalists who were abducted from their homes last weekend.

AbdulGafar Alabelewe of The Nation newspapers and AbdulRaheem Aodu of Blueprint newspapers were freed alongside Mr. Alabelewe’s wife and two children. Their release followed efforts by security agencies, praised by the minister for their prompt and effective response.

The journalists were handed over to Idris by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. The minister commended the security forces for their swift action and extended his sympathies to the families affected by the ordeal.

The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in the region, highlighting the risks faced by journalists and their families.

“We are most grateful for what the NSA and our security agencies have done. We are aware that this is part of your ongoing effort to ensure that all kidnapped victims are rescued alive and reunited with their families.

“I want to urge Nigerians to keep faith with the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our security agencies. The security agencies under the coordination of the NSA are working tirelessly to ensure that all those who have been taken into unlawful custody are freed without paying any ransom,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the NSA said the five victims were rescued following combined effort of security agencies which led to a swift search-and-rescue operation.

Responding, one of the rescued victims, Mr Alabelewe thanked the NSA and his team for the swift intervention.

“The rescue mission which brought us out of the bush yesterday gave us hope in our country and gave us confidence to believe that the government is serious about tackling this problem of kidnapping. I never thought that within a week of our kidnap we could get out.

“We are grateful that the government swung into action and ensured that we were released,” he said.