Kaduna Govt Names Victims Of Bandits’ Attack In Giwa, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru

The Kaduna State Government on Friday named the victims of bandit attacks in Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Kajuru LGAs.

This is as the state sent its deepest commiserations to families of several victims who were killed in attacks by bandits in Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas.

The Government said it was informed by security agencies that bandits attacked Rafin Sarki in Giwa LGA, with 11 locals confirmed killed.

They are identified as:

– Abdullahi Musa

– Adamu Musa

– Aminu Nasiru

– Adamu Ibrahim

– Yau Usman Ladan

– Yunusa Saidu

– Salisu Abdulrahman

– Fati Usman

– Yakubu Ya’u

– Marwanu Ibrahim

– One unidentified

Similar briefings revealed that Cibiya and Karamai communities in Kufana, Kajuru LGA were attacked by bandits and two people were killed, identified as:

– Idon Bonos

– Aston Namaskar

Several persons were left injured.

Furthermore, bandits killed two people in Damari, Birnin Gwari LGA. The victims are identified as:

– Salisu Mai Tireda

– Mohammed Maikaba

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at these reports, and sent his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the slain victims, while praying for the repose of their souls. The Governor also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The said it was engaging the security forces on these developments and other fronts.