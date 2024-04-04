Kaduna Governor Uba Sani Announces Key Appointments

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has unveiled a series of fresh appointments aimed at revitalizing the state’s governance machinery. The appointments, effective immediately, include prominent figures:

Rt Hon Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya as Chairman of the Kaduna State Legislative Service Commission (Subject to confirmation by the Kaduna State House of Assembly)

Ahmed Abdullahi Maiyaki appointed as Managing Director of the Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC)

Ibrahim Abdulkarim Adamu named as Managing Director of the Kaduna Market Development and Management Company

Engr Idris Aminu appointed as Managing Director of the Kaduna State Power Supply Company

Mr Bamai Abu Nehamiah designated as Senior Special Assistant on Security.

These appointments, according to the Governor’s office, are based on the appointees’ proven track records and dedication to serving Kaduna State. They are part of the administration’s strategy to leverage talent and innovation for the state’s progress.

Governor Uba Sani congratulated the newly appointed officials, urging them to demonstrate diligence and devise effective strategies to advance the state’s agenda. He expressed his wishes for their success and invoked divine guidance in their new roles.

The appointments signal a proactive approach by the Kaduna State government in addressing governance challenges and fostering development across various sectors.