Kaduna Customs Records 21.93% Revenue Increase in 2023

The Customs Area Controller, Kaduna Area Command, Comptroller Tijjani Abe, has highlighted his Command’s remarkable accomplishments in 2023, comprising revenue generation, stakeholders’ engagement, and corporate social responsibility.

In a press release made available on Thursday, 4th January 2024, by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Superintendent of Customs Muhammad Aminu, on behalf of the Kaduna Area Controller, the Command recorded N16,378,179,323.89 revenue generation as against that of 2022 which stood at N13,432,457,630.68, which translates to a Twenty-one-point ninety-three per cent (21.93%) – N2,945,721,693.21increase. A figure that was never collected since the inception of the Command.

Comptroller Tijjani Abe stated that the press release is aimed at highlighting the efforts of Kaduna Area Command in carrying out the core mandates of the Service saddled with the responsibilities of Revenue Collection, Suppression of Smuggling, and Trade Facilitation among others, during the preceding year.

Moreover, during the year under review, the Kaduna Customs Area Command furthermore collected the sum of eight billion, three hundred and forty-one million, sixty-one thousand, five hundred and thirty-five naira, (N8,341,061,535.00) from Import Duty, Five billion, seven hundred and thirty-five million, one hundred and seventy-six thousand, nine hundred and nine naira point eighty-nine kobo from Excise Duty (N5,735,176,989.89) and forty-three million, four hundred and twenty-nine thousand, seven hundred and eight naira from Fees (N43,429,781.00).

The CAC re-emphasised that the Command is essentially a Revenue Area with the following Excise Factories: Leaf Tobacco & Commodity Nigeria Limited, Nigeria Breweries Plc (Kakuri and Kudenda Factories), Seven-Up Bottling Company and an Inland Dry Port situated at Kakuri Kaduna while assuring his unwavering commitment to creating an enabling environment where all the exporters and importers in the region can thrive in their businesses.

“I wish to reiterate that the Office of the Customs Area Controller is accessible to all importers/exporters, excise traders, Customs Clearing Agents, Terminal Operators and other stakeholders,” he said.

Comptroller Tijjani Abe equally had robust stakeholders’ collaborations, which spanned from a series of meetings held to surmount their challenges for greater future achievements.

“The Command has a cordial relationship with its Stakeholders. Within the year under review, the Command was able to organize meetings and Round Table discussions with the Stakeholders to tackle some of their challenges and this yielded the great achievement of the above revenue generation,” he noted.

Furthermore, as part of the Command’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it engaged with the host Communities in various activities, which include Customs Community Relations Meetings (CCRM), Security meetings, Provision of drinking water through the Customs Barracks’ facility.

Comptroller Tijjani Abe acknowledged the strong cooperation that exists between the Nigeria Customs Service and the sisters’ Agencies, as well as members of the Media outlets for their continued support to sensitize and educate the general public on the activities of the Nigeria Customs Service throughout the Kaduna Area Command.

“I appreciate the robust synergy that exists between the Nigeria Customs Service and Sister Agencies, namely, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other security operatives