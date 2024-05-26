Kaduna-Abuja Train Derails

A train heading from Kaduna to Abuja derailed on Sunday morning, stranding passengers in a remote mountainous area near Jere. The incident occurred approximately an hour after the train departed from Kaduna at 8:05am, causing three carriages to veer off the tracks.

Efforts to repair the derailed train are currently underway, with railway engineers working to restore the carriages to the tracks. The derailment site, located in a challenging and less accessible terrain, has prompted a rapid deployment of security personnel to ensure the safety of passengers and workers.

Security personnel have been dispatched to the scene, providing a secure perimeter and assisting in the coordination of repair efforts. Passengers remain at the site, receiving assistance and protection from the security forces while awaiting further updates on the restoration of train services.

No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the derailment is still under investigation. Authorities are working to determine whether technical issues or external factors contributed to the incident. The derailment has disrupted travel plans for many commuters who rely on the railway for transportation between the two major cities.