Juventus Signs Di Gregorio as New Goalkeeper

Juventus has officially confirmed the signing of Michele Di Gregorio as their new goalkeeper, with a contract extending until June 2029. The deal includes a €4.5 million loan fee, a €13.5 million obligation to buy, and an additional €2 million in performance-related add-ons payable to Monza.

This move marks the departure of Wojciech Szczesny from the Juventus squad, indicating a shift in the club’s goalkeeping strategy. Szczesny, who has been a key figure in Juventus’ defense, is now out of the club’s future plans.

In addition to securing Di Gregorio, Juventus is reportedly close to finalizing the signing of Khéphren Thuram. The French midfielder is expected to be the next addition to the team as the club continues to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season.

Di Gregorio’s arrival is seen as a significant step for Juventus as they look to build a robust lineup capable of challenging for domestic and European honors. The 25-year-old Italian goalkeeper has impressed during his time at Monza, earning a reputation for his shot-stopping abilities and commanding presence in the penalty area.

The signing of Di Gregorio and the anticipated acquisition of Thuram reflect Juventus’ proactive approach in the transfer market. The club aims to rejuvenate its squad with young talent, ensuring long-term competitiveness and success.