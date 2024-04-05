Justify Training Invested in You, COAS Charges Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has charged troops of the Nigerian Army, who recently graduated from Exercise Restore Hope VI to justify the resources expended on training them by ensuring resounding multiplying effects in the theatres of operations across the country.

The COAS gave the charge today Friday 5 April 2024 at the graduating ceremony of troops, who had just concluded three months rigorous training in the 6th series of Exercise Restore Hope at the Nigerian Army Training Centre Kachia, Kaduna State. The Post Depot training Exercise aims at sharpening the tactical, shooting, physical fitness and Special Operations skills of the troops, preparatory to their deployment.

Speaking further, after observing Combat demonstrations by the graduating troops, Gen Lagbaja expressed delight that the Nigerian Training Team has successfully taken over the responsibility of conducting Exercise Restore Hope from their foreign partners, who at the onset delivered the training package. He expressed confidence that the competencies and skills acquired during the training have enhanced the troops’ combat readiness and would be a game changer, when they are finally deployed in the operational theatres. He added, that he looks forward to positive feedback from their exploits in the field.

The COAS appreciated the President, Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his relentless support to the Nigerian Army. He equally extended his gratitude to the Honourable Minister and Minister of State for Defence ,the Chief of Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs for their efforts in building the capacity of the Nigerian Army to deliver on its constitutional mandates.

The Chief of Training (Army) Major General Gambo Mohammed in his remarks noted that so far, the initiative which commenced in July 2021 has successfully trained a total of 3,633 Nigerian Army personnel, including the 545 that just graduated today.

After the graduation ceremony, the COAS proceeded to the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA), also in Kachia, where he commissioned a newly constructed 600 seat capacity refectory for trainees of the school. The refectory is fully equipped with a borehole, Kitchen, air-conditioning and CCTV cameras to meet international standards.