Justice Dije Sworn-in As Pioneer Female Chief Judge Of Kano

Kano State Governor, Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf has today superintendent the swearing-in of Justice Dije Abdu Aboki as the substantive first female Chief Judge of Kano state In conformity with the provision of section 271 of the 1999 constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria on recommendation of the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and confirmation by the state House of Assembly at an occasion that was held at Africa house, government house.

Speaking after the oath taking, Governor Abba Kabir informed the gathering that the new chief Judge was appointed based proven track record in ensuring the dispensing of justice saying, ” you have distinguished yourself throughout your career as a professional judicial officer that is committed to ensuring justice and fairness”

The Governor reminded the new Chief Judge on the task a head, ” let me remind you that your new position has placed a huge burden of responsibilities on your shoulders and these responsibilities are amana (trust/pact)between you and good people of Kano state, and most importantly, between you and Allahu Subhanahu Watala”

Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf urged her to in keeping the trust and commence the process of reforming the state Judiciary for the citizens to look into issues like perceived miscarriages of justice, perceived unjust and misjudged cases, alleged judicial corruption, and cases allegedly manipulated by money, power, and personal favours among others.

He assured the comittement of his administration to meet its obligations to the Judiciary and will complete all abondoned projects including new court complexes, recouping of courts building that were hitherto sold and demolished and prioritizing the welfare of judicial officers.

On the need for continuous smooth working relationship between the arms of government, the Governor added ” the three arms of government constitute the government and the complimentary relationship is what would engender rapid and sustainable development in our state and the judiciary have a vital role to play in our state’s journey to enduring peace, economic prosperity and sustainable development”.

In her speech, the new Chief Judge, Hon. Justice (Mrs) Dije Abdu Aboki appreciated the state Governor for proposing her and recommended by NJC and final affirmation by Kano state house of Assembly pledging to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in her.

Justice Dije attributed the cordial relationship existing between the arms of government in to the quality leadership of the state governor and expressed optimism that the relationship will continue to wax more stronger.

Those who delivered goodwill messages at the event include; Former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Justice Amina Wambai from International Federation of Female Judges,Grand Khadi of Kano, Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai, Justice Abdu Aboki (a spouse of the new chief Judge), former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Abubakar Balarabe Mahmd (SAN), representative of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Mustapha Garba Mustapha, the Dan Darman of Sokoto.

Others are; the representatives of the emirs of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya, Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, Alh Bello Abubakar Tuta and Justice M.L. Garba from the Supreme court.