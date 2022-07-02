JUST IN: Wike Returns To Nigeria From Turkey

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has returned to Nigeria after a vacation in Turkey.

A post by the state government on Facebook read, “His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, returns to Port Harcourt after his vacation in Turkey.”

Wike had travelled to Turkey following the turnout of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential election.

The Rivers Governor emerged second, losing to former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

A recommendation for him to become the PDP’s running mate was snubbed by Atiku who instead announced Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

This led to speculations about a crack in the PDP.