JUST IN: Lagos Police Destroys N10m Worth Of Illicit Drugs In Ikorodu

Lagos State Police Command has destroyed over 4000 wraps of illicit drugs worth N10 million at Ewu – Elepe Dump Site, Ikorodu.

The drugs were intercepted by RRS officials on patrol of Mile 2 around 4:00 am on 3rd of April, 2022.

Present at the site of the destruction were DC – OPS, DCP Ahmed Kontangora, Representatives of the NDLEA, NAFDAC, KAI, LSNC, etc.

Details later.