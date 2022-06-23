JUST IN: FG Lifts Ban On Nigeria’s Basketball Teams

Headline

The Federal Government has lifted the ban placed on the Nigerian basket teams which prevents them from participating in international competitions.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday by Ismaila Abubakar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Channels Tv reports.

Abubakar said the latest decision is based on a letter of appeal from the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), signed by Mr Musa Kida.

He said intervention by concerned stakeholders, former Nigerian international basketball players and well-meaning Nigerians to seek solutions to the issues triggered the decision.

The ban which was announced by the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, was to last for three years.

