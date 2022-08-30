JUST IN: Court Declines Granting Bail To Abba Kyari, Four Others

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday declined to grant bail to suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and four others.

Kyari and four others are standing trial for alleged hard drug trafficking offences preferred against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had, on March 7, arraigned Kyari (1st defendant) and six others on allegations bordering on a cocaine deal.

He was arraigned alongside four suspended police officers including ACP Sunday Ubia, ASP James, Inspector Simon Agirigba and Inspector John Nuhu as 2nd to 5th defendants respectively.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Emeka Nwite said the applicants failed to present sufficient materials and evidence to warrant the granting of the fresh application.

Justice Nwite, therefore, reaffirmed his earlier ruling of March 28, 2022 ordering an accelerated hearing.

Details later…

