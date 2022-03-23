Headline

JUST IN: Buhari Meets APC Govs Ahead Of National Convention

Damola Areo7 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the governors on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at Aso Villa in Abuja.

Details of the meeting is yet to be disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

This is coming ahead of the national convention of the ruling party on Saturday, March 26.

The governors were led to the meeting by Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the interim committee of the party and governor of Yobe state.

More to follow…

