Just In: Buhari Arrives In Abuja From London

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, Nigeria from his dental treatment in London, UK.

He arrived at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on a Gulfstream jet. Prior to this, the President’s NAF 001 carrier had undergone maintenance in Seattle, USA.

In recent weeks, President Buhari has been traveling on other aircraft from the Presidential Air Fleet, including his trip to London for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 3.

Initially planned for five days, his stay was extended by one week for dental treatment based on the advice of his dentist.

Since assuming office in 2015, President Buhari has spent a significant amount of time on medical trips, totaling at least 232 days.

His first medical trip occurred in February 2016 for six days, followed by another trip in June 2016 for ten days.

In January 2017, he embarked on his second-longest medical trip, lasting 50 days, and in May of the same year, he had his longest medical pilgrimage, lasting 104 days.

Subsequent medical trips took place in May 2018 (four days) and March 2021 (15 days). On March 6, 2022, he traveled to London for a two-week medical trip, which lasted 12 days.

It is worth noting that some of these medical trips have occurred amidst labor disputes in the Nigerian health sector.

The President’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Adesina, has defended these trips, citing the President’s long-standing medical team and the importance of maintaining continuity in his medical care.