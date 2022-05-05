Headline

JUST IN: Amosun Declares To Run For President

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has declared his interest to contest for the 2023 presidency.

He made this known at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

This means that the former Senator has joined the likes of Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation; and Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, to formally declare to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Details later…

