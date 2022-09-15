Headline

Just In: Akeredolu Loses Mother

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
The mother of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu is dead.

She died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Mama was 90 years.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Further announcements will be made by the family in due course.

Mourning his mother, Akeredolu wrote on Facebook, “My siblings and I announce, with deepest regret and total submission to the will of the Almighty, the passing into glory of our adorable, dutiful and ever dotting mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, this morning. She died peacefully in her sleep.

“Though saddened and by the departure of Maami, the one Abiyamo we knew, we are consoled with the knowledge that, even as she transits to eternity, she will be guided by the strong hands of the angels of the light in which she dwelt during her eventful and fruitful sojourn on the terrestrial plane. Maami rest in perfect peace.”

